SABATTUS – Christine Louise Buhrow, of Sabattus, passed away on May 11, 2019, at her home. She was born on Feb. 20, 1954, in Waterloo, Iowa, to parents, John and Janita (Doyle) Pitz.

Christine attended schools in Iowa.

She enjoyed spending time with the people she loved, gardening, playing dice and playing cards with her family.

She worked as a CNA and enjoyed helping others.

Christine was predeceased by sisters, Cindy Doyle and Don Doyle.

Surviving her are her husband, Jules Charest; her seven children, Charles Brown Jr. and wife, Tina Harvey, Janita Brown, Tina Charest, Tracy Tarbox, Tonya Breton and husband, Allen, Joe Berry, and Philip Charest; and her 21 grandchildren.

Services will be held at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa St., Lewiston, Maine, on Monday, May 20, 2019. Visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m., with a funeral service to follow immediately at 7 p.m.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net.

