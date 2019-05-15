AUBURN – On May 9, 2019, our loving mother, Rejane Marie-Rose Lajoie, left us to join her soul-mate and love of her life, Larry, in heaven.Jane was a loving wife and mother who was always taking care of family. She worked for many years at Bates College.Jane leaves behind her children, Gerry and wife, Elaine, Paul and wife, Paula, Carol and husband, Steve; daughter-in-law, Karen; her grandchildren, Nick, Josh, Kelly, Kim, Jeremy and Jessica; great-grandchildren, Cooper, Ashton, Alivia, and Aiden.She was predeceased by her husband, Larry; son, Danny; sister, Paulette; and brother, Pat.An informal memorial visitation will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m., on May 31, 2019, at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa St., Lewiston, Maine.Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net

