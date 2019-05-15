police log

Booking
Lewiston
- Travis Young, 47, of 62 Oak St., on a warrant charging failure to pay a fine, 10:20 p.m. Tuesday at that address.
- Travis Bright, 23, of 184 Pine St., on a charge of violating conditions of release, 11:15 p.m. Tuesday on Horton Street.
- Joseph Carter, 51, of 230 Bartlett St., warrants charging failure to appear in court and failure to pay restitution, 2:43 a.m. Wednesday at 114 Blake St.
- Luke Johnson, 46, of 15 Harvest Lane, on a warrant charging criminal attempted sexual assault and solicitation of a minor, 12:56 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
- Kristina Nickerson, 27, of 260 Park St., on a warrant charging failure to pay a fine and possession of a scheduled drug, 4:15 p.m. Wednesday on Walnut Street.
Auburn
- Joshua Oakes, 25, of 46 University St., on a charge of violating conditions of release, 11:15 p.m. Tuesday at that address.
- Lisa Pierce, 50, of 1040 Washington St., on a charge of criminal trespass, 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at Gritty’s on Main Street.
Androscoggin County
- Perry Stone, 25, of 317 Intervale Road, Jay, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department on charges of eluding police and driving to endanger, 7:22 p.m. Tuesday at that address.
- Richard Taymon, 46, of 128 Hogan Road, Oxford, arrested by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency on charges of unlawful drug trafficking and unlawful possession of drugs, 9 a.m. Wednesday in Auburn.
- Jason Layton, 41, of 145 Spring Mills Road, Greene, arrested by Sabattus police on a charge of driving after having been declared a habitual offender, 1:05 p.m. Wednesday on Greene Street.
