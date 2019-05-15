WEST PARIS — The West Paris Public Library has been selected by the Maine Humanities Council to offer “Let’s Talk About It,” a free reading and discussion group, with copies of books available through the library. The program is provided by the Maine Humanities Council’s Maine Center for the Book in cooperation with the Maine State Library.

The series “Yankees and Strangers: The New England Town from 1636-1992,” will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at the West Paris Public Library (Arthur L. Mann Memorial) and continue for five sessions, through Aug. 28.

Books to be read and discussed in this series include: “Yankees and Strangers Anthology,” various authors; “A New England Town: The First Hundred Years,” Kenneth Lockridge; “A New England Girlhood,” Lucy Larcom; Amoskeag: “Life and Work in a New England Factory City,” Tamara Hareven; and “Without a Farmhouse Near,” Deborah Rawson. A scholar provided by the Maine Humanities Council will facilitate the discussions.

Books for the program are available for loan at the library. Call the library at 207-674-2004 to register and go in to pick up the books of the series. The library is open 1:30 to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday; 1:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

For more information about “Let’s Talk About It” and the work of the Maine Humanities Council, see www.mainehumanities.org or call the office in Portland at 207-773-5051.

