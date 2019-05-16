LEWISTON — Nominations for induction to the Auburn-Lewiston Sports Hall of Fame are due by June 30 to be considered for induction at the 2020 Annual Induction & Awards Banquet. The Auburn-Lewiston Sports Hall of Fame recognizes individuals from the Auburn/Lewiston area who have achieved excellence in sports. It can be through their own athletic accomplishments or coaching, training, or umpiring local athletes or sports. Applications can be found by visiting https://lametrochamber.com/initiatives/hof/ or contacting Erin Simpson at the LA Metro Chamber – 207-783-2249 or [email protected]
