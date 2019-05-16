Nicholas Gregory DiConzo
DURHAM — Chelsie and Nick Diconzo, of Durham, are pleased to announce the arrival of their son, Nicholas Gregory DiConzo, on May 4, 2019, at St. Mary’s Regional Hospital.
Grandparents are Nick and Donna Diconzo, of West Paris; Greg O’Connell and Lin Bourque, of Lewiston; and Peter and Linda LaPlante, of Rumford. Great-grandparents are Nick Diconzo, of Rumford; Pauline O’Connell, of Lewiston; and Bill Dillon and Pat Watt, of Juneau, Alaska.
Jayce James Johnston
OXFORD — Kevin and Amber Johnston, of Oxford, are pleased to announce the arrival of their son, Jayce James Johnston, who was born on April 24, 2019, at Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway.
His maternal grandparents are Shannon and Lisa Sumner, of Bethel. His paternal grandmother is Linda Johnston, of Brunswick.
Jayce joins a sister, Ayla; and a brothern Lucian.
Jameson Jacques Lessard
GREENWOOD — Alyson and Steven Lessard, of Greenwood, are pleased to announce the arrival of their son, Jameson Jacques Lessard, born at 1:46 a.m. on May 10, 2019, and weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway.
Matemal grandparents are Carol Davis and Dana Daggett, of Bryant Pond; and John and Arlene Jacques, of Casco. Paternal grandmother is Darlene Philbrick, of Greenwood.
Jameson joins his older brother, Bradley, 18.
