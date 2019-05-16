Peyton Stephen Boyd

RUMFORD — Caileigh Conant and Luke Boyd, of Rumford, are pleased to announce the arrival of their son, Peyton Stephen Boyd. Peyton was born at 8:36 p.m. on April 20, 2019, at Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway, weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces.

His maternal grandparents are Stephen Conant, of Skowhegan; and Kerri Bernard, of Rumford. His paternal grandparents are Jessica and Carlos Boyd, of West Paris.

Peyton joins a sister, Taylor, 4.

Nicholas Gregory DiConzo

DURHAM — Chelsie and Nick Diconzo, of Durham, are pleased to announce the arrival of their son, Nicholas Gregory DiConzo, born May 4, 2019, at St. Mary’s Regional Hospital.

Grandparents are Nick and Donna Diconzo, of West Paris; Greg O’Connell and Lin Bourque, of Lewiston; and Peter and Linda LaPlante, of Rumford. Great-grandparents are Nick Diconzo, of Rumford; Pauline O’Connell, of Lewiston; and Bill Dillon and Pat Watt, of Juneau, Alaska.

Jayce James Johnston

OXFORD — Kevin and Amber Johnston, of Oxford, are pleased to announce the arrival of their son, Jayce James Johnston, on April 24, 2019, at Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway.

His maternal grandparents are Shannon and Lisa Sumner, of Bethel. His paternal grandmother is Linda Johnston, of Brunswick.

Jayce joins a sister, Ayla; and a brother, Lucian.

Jameson Jacques Lessard

GREENWOOD — Alyson and Steven Lessard, of Greenwood, are pleased to announce the arrival of their son, Jameson Jacques Lessard, on May 10, 2019, at Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway. Jameson arrived at 1:46 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces.

His maternal grandparents are Carol Davis and Dana Daggett, of Bryant Pond; and John and Arlene Jacques, of Casco. His paternal grandmother is Darlene Philbrick, of Greenwood.

Jameson joins his older brother, Bradley, 18.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: