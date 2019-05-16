Maine needs to change its voting system for political primaries. More than 400,000 registered Maine voters can’t vote in the primaries. Why? Because they are not registered in a political party. And many are not registered in a political party because the major parties are broken and are the cause for so much gridlock in government. They are not registered in a party because the parties do not represent their views.

Open primaries would solve that problem by allowing independent (unenrolled) voters to vote in Maine primaries for the candidate they think is best — regardless of party affiliation. They would not have to choose to be a member of one of the political parties.

That is why I support LD 211 — An Act to Open Maine’s Primaries and Permit Unenrolled Voters to Cast Ballots in Primary Elections.

I encourage state representatives and senators to vote yes.

Chip Morrison, Auburn

