Maine Sen. Susan Collins sided with Democrats on Wednesday to oppose ending debate on one of President Trump’s controversial judicial nominees, although Republicans still had enough votes to move the nomination forward.

Collins was the only Republican to vote against ending the filibuster on Wendy Vitter, who has been nominated to serve as a U.S. District Court judge in the Eastern District of Louisiana. The 51-45 vote to end debate — with all Democrats and Collins opposed — will allow the Senate to take a final vote on Vitter’s nomination, potentially on Thursday.

Maine Sen. Angus King, an independent, also voted with Democrats in opposition to ending debate on Vitter’s nomination.

A number of progressive and civil rights groups — including the NAACP, the Human Rights Campaign and Planned Parenthood —have strongly opposed Vitter, who is the wife of former Republican Sen. David Vitter of Louisiana. Earlier this week, the liberal political action group Demand Justice Initiative threatened to run online ads in Maine targeting Collins and focusing on Vitter’s anti-abortion record.

“The recent laws passed in Georgia and Alabama prove there is an all-out assault on abortion rights underway in this country, and Senator Collins needs to choose a side,” the group’s executive director, Brian Fallon, said in a statement. “When Senator Collins supports so many of Trump’s anti-abortion judges, it is reasonable for Mainers to conclude she’s not living up to her promises about protecting reproductive rights.”

Collins, who is up for re-election in 2020, has been under intense scrutiny from abortion rights groups ever since her vote to support U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh last year.

A spokeswoman for Collins did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday on the Vitter vote, however she told The Hill newspaper that the senator would also vote against Vitter on Thursday.

