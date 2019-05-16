OXFORD — Spend an evening with the Uptown Cruizahs Car Club for its first cruise night of the season on Monday, May 20, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Tractor Supply Company on Route 26 in Oxford.

The event will be held weekly on Mondays, weather permitting. Bring the whole family and enjoy good food, fine music, take a chance on a 50/50 raffle and stroll down memory lane.

Proceeds from the cruise nights, and an Aug. 4 show at New Balance, benefit local charities like the activity fund at Maine Veterans’ Home and Responsible Pet Care.

For information, call Dan Tripp at 890-8778 or Garry Allen at 595-2691

