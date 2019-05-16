David Young & The Interstate Kings will return to Gritty’s, 68 Main St. in Auburn,from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, May 17. The band will play good old rock-and-roll covers and originals. The band will play songs from their most recent EP. Band members are: David Young, lead guitar and vocals; Deven Young, drums; and Seth Martin, bass guitar and back-up vocals. Copies of their CD and T-shirts will be available. There is no cover charge. For more information, call 207-376-2739.

