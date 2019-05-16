DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m hopeful Sun Spots readers can help me. I’m looking for an elephant costume for my grandchild, size 5-6, and am willing to pay a fair price for it. Please call 240-3738. Many thanks.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: Be sure to check out Goodwill. There may not be costumes on display right now, but sometimes they have them stored in the back. My grandson had one a few years ago that his mom bought at Goodwill. She donated it back to the store when they were done with it, so I know these costumes exist!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Are you interested in local history? Museum L-A is looking for people who want a closer look behind the scenes at the museum. Able-bodied volunteers are needed to move collection items during the month of May and early June. Contact Camden at 333-3881 or email [email protected].

ANSWER: For those who don’t know, Museum L-A has a lot going on! Located in the Bates Mill complex at 35 Canal St., the museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, go to https://www.museumla.org/ or contact them at 333-3881 or [email protected].

I’m especially excited about the Seeding Vitality Arts Program for those who are 55 and older, and I want to check out the traveling exhibition “Weaving a World” by David Scobey!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends will host a merrymaking birthday fundraiser for Cat Man Norm. We’re looking for donated crafts, baked goods and the loan of a canopy tent for this one-day event. The fundraiser will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at the Family Dollar store, 11 Middle St. in Sabattus.

Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends sincerely hopes friends of the community will stop by and support us and make this a memorable birthday celebration for Cat Man Norm. For more information, please email [email protected].

— Norm, Greene

ANSWER: Everyone involved with Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends works so hard to ensure that all the homeless kitties are fed and warm. This event is coming up quickly so please get in touch with Norm right away if you can help out!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: A couple of weeks ago I came home to find a pretty gift bag tucked into a corner of my house. I wasn’t expecting anything so I checked the tag and the card inside for a name, but there wasn’t one. The card was signed by “Millie.” It finally dawned on me that you might be able to help me connect with Millie so this gift could get to its rightful owner. Please call 353-8124, leave a message and identify the contents.

— No name, Lisbon

ANSWER: This is a mystery to be solved! I once left a gift bag hanging on the doorknob of someone’s front door and didn’t realize until weeks later, when I didn’t receive a thank you note, that I had left the gift at the wrong house. The item was never recovered. Thank you, dear reader for attempting to set things right!

