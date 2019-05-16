AREA — The Maine Educational Opportunity Center (MEOC) will host free workshops – “Essentials of College Planning” – for adults 19 and older.

The program helps qualified adults make the transition towards a college education. Housed at the University of Maine, MEOC provides assistance to adults living in Maine and helps them go to whichever college or university they choose. It is funded entirely by the U.S. Department of Education.

MEOC successfully placed 587 Maine adults in different colleges last year.

The starting point for all MEOC participants is this free, interactive workshop, which outlines the four steps in the college process: admissions, financial aid, career planning, and study skills. The workshop lasts approximately one to 2 hours. Pre-registration is required.

The workshop is scheduled for the following locations:

• South Paris UMA Center – 232 Main St., on Monday, June 3, at 10 a.m.

• Rumford UMA Center – 60 Lowell St., on Thursday, June 6, at 10 and 11:30 a.m.

For information or to register, call 1-800-281-3703, or visit the website at http://meoc.maine.edu. All workshops are subject to change.

All MEOC services are free and include GED/SAT preparation, college planning, referrals/advocacy, career advising, financial aid advising, college admissions process, and application fee waivers for qualified adults.

