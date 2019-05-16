AUBURN — The work of awardees from Wicked Illustrations 11th annual Student Art Show will be on display in the Gritty’s Art and Ale Window through May. Nearly 100, K-eight students from Lewiston Public Schools and Wicked Illustrations participated in this year’s show.

A variety of art was submitted, including crochet, paintings, papier mache, ceramic, metal tooling and a hand-painted corn hole board. Awards were given to four age groups with a Best in Show overall. Judges this year were Anthony Shostak of Bates College Olin Arts Center, Alison Gibbs of LA Arts and Kay Allison, a retired art teacher. The show was curated by Melanie Therrien of Wicked Illustrations and Kate Cargile, an art teacher at Lewiston Middle School.

Winners were as follows:

Best in Show Overall: Charlotte Woodson, “Simple Song,” ink and acrylic on panel.

Best in Show: Grades K to three, Katherine Gargan; grades four to six: Emily Bell; grades seven and eight, Fiona Landry; grades nine to 12, Avalon Hinman.

Honorable Mention: Grades K to three, Everleigh Kvedar, Xasno Mohamed; grades four to six, Payton Rose, Larson Stone; grades seven and eight, Leo Stetson, Austin Bouchard; grades nine to 12, Salado Hussein, Vera Nembhard.

