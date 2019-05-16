FARMINGTON — A Madrid Township woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to assaulting her boyfriend and threatening to kill him at his home on Reeds Mill Road last month.

Michelle L. Wilcox, 33, appeared in Franklin County Superior Court where she entered guilty pleas to domestic violence assault, terrorizing, criminal mischief and obstructing the report of a crime.

Maine State Police Sgt. Peter Michaud’s affidavit said Wilcox had consumed a pint of vodka and was intoxicated on April 23 when she damaged walls, a wooden door and two phones at the home where the two lived.

When her 78-year-old boyfriend, who uses oxygen to breathe, attempted to drive away with her young son, Wilcox followed them outside screaming.

“She held onto the vehicle despite requests to get away,” Michaud wrote. “She had two hands on the driver’s door and was grabbing” at her boyfriend’s arm.

He eventually drove to a neighbor’s house.

Judge Brent Davis delayed sentencing for one year while Wilcox completes tasks outlined in an agreement with the state.

A conviction on each of the misdemeanor charges is punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

