JAY — The parade marshal for the Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 27, is U.S. Army veteran Gilbert J. Barnaby Sr., 90, of Jay. The theme is “Remember Our Fallen Comrades.”

Barnaby was drafted on Sept. 4, 1945 and after basic training was assigned to Fort McClellan in Alabama, Diane Getz, a member of the Memorial Day Committee, said.

Barnaby went overseas to Belgium and transferred to 78th Field Hospital in Mourmelon, France. He was trained as a medic and was also responsible for plumbing and heating at the hospital, Getz said. He received several medals for his service: Army Occupation, World War II Victory, European Theater Operation, and Good Conduct, Getz said. He was discharged on March 26, 1947.

Prior to the parade lineup at 9 a.m. at MEMCO on Main Street in Jay, and the kick-off at 10 a.m. and go to Livermore Falls. Veterans organizations AMVETS, VFW Post 3335, civilians, veterans and Knights of Columbus 320, among others, will visit several memorials and other places to say prayers, place wreathes in honor veterans.

6:30 a.m. — Honor guard-veterans organizations, citizens will meet at VFW post in Jay;

7 a.m. — Livermore Falls Memorial Bridge;

7:20 a.m. — Livermore Veterans Memorial;

7:45 a.m. — Jay POW-MIA Bridge;

8:15 a.m. — Jay Hill Cemetery; and

8:45 a.m. — VFW Post 3335.

During the parade route stops will be made at World War II Monument in Chisholm Square in Jay; and Richardson Cemetery, Grand Army of Republic Monument at the intersection of Knapp and Church streets, Livermore Falls Union Park at the World War I and II, and the Fire Police and Emergency Medical Services monument, all in Livermore Falls. The Regional Unit 73 Band will play the National Anthem and taps at stops along the route.

There will be a police escort on the route. The parade will include veterans floats, Color Guard, and several organizations as well as citizens. Anyone wishing to be in the parade are asked to show up at 9 a.m. at MEMCO or to step in during it.

Following the parade there will be stops at 12:30 p.m. at the Fayette Memorial at the Town Office and at 1:30 p.m. at the Leeds Memorial in Leeds Center at the corner of Route 106 and Church Road.

