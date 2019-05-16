Sen. Russell Black, R-Franklin, presented Isabelle Foss of Temple with a legislative sentiment at a ceremony at the Maine State House on April 11. The sentiment recognizes Foss for her accomplishment of receiving a Spirit of America Award. She was recommended for the award by the Town of Temple for her volunteer work in the community, at Franklin Memorial Hospital, with the Literacy Volunteers, the local food closet and the local historical society. Established in 1990, the Spirit of America Award recognizes individuals and organizations around Maine for commendable community service.
Sen. Russell Black, R-Franklin, presents Richard Woods of New Vineyard with a legislative sentiment at a ceremony at the Maine State House on April 11. The sentiment recognizes Woods for his accomplishment of receiving a Spirit of America Award. He was recommended for the award by the Town of New Vineyard for his volunteer service to the historical society, the library, Town Office and to others with computers.
< Previous
Next >
Latest Articles
-
Sun Spots
-
Community Sports
-
Connections
-
Connections
-
Connections
Here at Sun Media Group we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use.