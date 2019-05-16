NORWAY — The Police Department is warning people about a scam by individuals posing as members of the department and asking for donations for fallen officers.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, no one from the department would ever attempt to solicit money for any cause, in person, by phone, or through email.

The department encourages those receiving calls asking them to donate to police funds to call the department at 743-5303.

“As always, we appreciate the public’s continued support of our department and hope no one falls victim to this scam abusing that support,” according to the post.

