AUBURN – After a 3 year 8 month fight with brain cancer, Brandi (Davis) SkidgelI, 32 years old, of Dixfield, lost her battle and passed away on May 12, 2019. She leaves behind her husband, Nicholas, her daughter, Jaidyn, and her son, Damien.

Brandi was born Jan. 30, 1987 to Christel Davis in Dixfield and was welcomed by an older sister and her grandparents. She grew up in Benton and attended local schools. She welcomed two more sisters as well as half-brother during her short but memorable time with us.

Brandi had a passion for the outdoors, there wasn’t anything she didn’t enjoy doing and she took advantage of all the things the seasons in Maine have to offer. Brandi was a hunter, fisher, hiker, gardener, berry picker, made maple syrup, and canned and preserved all that she grew in her gardens.

Brandi was a friend beyond compare, just ask anyone of them, she was always there with a word of encouragement or ready to lend a helping hand at a moment’s notice. There wasn’t much Brandi wouldn’t do to help someone in need.

Brandi met and fell instantly In love with Nicholas Skidgell in 2008; she said she knew he was her soulmate when he said he picked and ate fiddleheads, hunted, and knew how to cook venison. They spent the next 11 years together and were married on May 2, 2019 while she was in the hospital.

But the most important things in her life were her children. Brandi was a wonderful mother and fiercely devoted. They were the force in her fight. She attended all of the many activities and events that her children were involved in and could be found on the sidelines shouting encouragement to all her “kids”, She would beam with pride as her daughter sang in a play or a concert, and would have a sore throat for days after a wrestling match that her son was in. Her children never lacked for support or encouragement, and she loved them with her every breath in her body.

Brandi was an essential part of her family and will be missed beyond words. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister and aunt. Brandi has told them all to live life now, don’t wait for the “right” time or enough money, go do it now.

Brandi is survived by her husband, Nicholas of Dixfield; daughter, Jaidyn Lynn Louise Reynolds of Dixfield, son, Damien Michael Alden Skidgell of Dixfield; mother, Christel Davis of Wales; sister, Rebecca Reynolds and husband Matthew of Sabattus, sister, Erika Davis of Wales, brother, Zachery Dunton of Maine; niece and nephews, Kadence and Caeleb Reynolds,

Alexander Fox; grandparents, Carey and Sharon Davis, Marge Smith and partner Bob Sprague; special love to her in-laws, Michael, Georgette and Ryleigh Skidgell.

Brandi was predeceased by a son, Trenton Matthew Timothy Reynolds; grandmother, Ruth Davis, and grandfather, Ernest (Bud) Smith.

Special thanks to the staff on the 3rd floor at Farmington Memorial Hospital; they went above and beyond in her care and making her wedding day a true blessing. To the entire staff at Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn, the compassion and care given to Brandi was truly amazing. We were again blessed to have you care for her.

Brandi’s wish was to be cremated and have a party thrown in her honor. Her party will be announced as a Facebook event with date and time to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to a gofundme so that a geocache coin made in her honor can be taken to Yellowstone by her husband and children

