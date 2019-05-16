LEWISTON – Lena M. Daniels, 79, of Lewiston, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on May 14, 2019, at home with her family by her side. She was born in Lancaster, N.H. on Sept. 11, ,1939 to parents Edmond and Aline (Boutin) Helie.

She attended Auburn schools, and graduated from Edward Little High School.

Lena loved nature and wildlife, and had a passion for taking care of the birds in her yard, and rescuing sick critters, and animals in need.

She was predeceased, by both parents; and an infant daughter, Linda.

Lena is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Ralph Daniels; three sons Mark Daniels and his wife Debbie of Jay, Richard Daniels of Portland, Joseph Daniels of Howland, three daughters Lori Daniels of Lewiston, Debra Daniels of Lewiston, Cathy Daniels of Lewiston; seven grandchildren, Matthew Daniels, Jenny Daniels, Chelsey Pelletier, Ayla Odiorne, Shawna Bielawski, Katelynn Daniels, and Liberty Odiorne; four great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Chakotay McCann, Nalah Jade Phelan, and Kada Lynn Walters; close friends, Nancy Dumais and Sue Blier; her brother, Raymond Helie; and her beloved dogs, Opie and Lily, and her cat Sweet Pea.

At her request there will be no formal services. Donations may be made in her memory to the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society, 55 Strawberry Ave.

