SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. – Nancy Carolyn Ciampa, 65, of Southwest Ranches, Fla. passed away May 6, 2019. She was born in Sumter, S.C. on Dec, 9, 1953, to Tom and Allie Boyer. She grew up in Lewiston and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1971. She attended The University of Maine at Orono, where she met her future husband, Ray Ciampa, and graduated with a B.A. in Sociology. She worked as the Youth Director at the WMCA in Auburn, Maine and then worked as the assistant director at a halfway house in East Boston. While there she earned her Master’s Degree at Boston University.She married Ray Ciampa on May 28, 1977. They moved to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. She then worked as a social worker at the Woman’s State Prison for many years. Later in life she attended Nova University where she received her Juris Doctorate Degree. She then practiced law as an appellate attorney in Miami until she retired in December of 2018.Nancy is survived by her beloved husband Raymon of 43 years; parents Tom and Allie Boyer of Lewiston; brother Tom Boyer of Lewiston, sister Allie and husband Kevin Pratt of Minot and their children Dillon and Jessica Pratt; brother-in-law Rick Ciampa of North Adams, Mass.A memorial service was held at Fred Hunter’s funeral home in Davie, Fla. on May 11, 2019.Nancy was a caring lover of animals, she rescued many dogs and cats. Family is requesting in lieu of flowers donations be made to: Humane Society of Broward County 2070 Griffin Rd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 or: The American Cancer Society

< Previous

Next >

filed under: