LIVERMORE FALLS – William Harry Stewart, 66, a resident of Livermore Falls, died suddenly, Tuesday, May 14, at his home. He was born Sept.10, 1952, in Waterbury, Conn., the son of Clifford R. Stewart and Florence (Beaulieu) Stewart.

He graduated from Livermore Falls High School in the class of 1971. He was employed by International Paper Company and Verso Paper in Jay, where he worked in the power plant, until his retirement in 2014. He was a member of the ¼ century at International Paper Company.

He is survived by his son, Randy L. Stewart and his wife Renee of Skowhegan; granddaughter, Raven W. Stewart; daughter, Megan P. Hall and her husband Joshua of Chesterville; grandson, Riley W. Hall of Chesterville; sister-in-law, Ann M. Conte Stewart of Bethany, Conn.; nephew, Matthew Stewart and his girlfriend Traci Woodfield from Naugatuck, Conn., niece, Jennifer Cliburn and her husband Gregory of Big Flats, N.Y.; and his stepbrother, Donald Lacasse of Brunswick. He was predeceased by his parents, brother, James R. Stewart on Jan. 8, 2017, and his stepmother, Florence Lacasse Stewart. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

A private graveside service will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, 100 Fayette Rd., Livermore Falls, Maine. Arrangements made by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

