PARIS — The University of Maine Cooperative Extension Oxford County office will host a spring cleanup day on Saturday, June 1, starting at 9 a.m., at 9 Olson Rd. in South Paris. In the event of rain, the cleanup will be postponed to Saturday, June 8.

Volunteers are needed to help get the grounds ready for the summer season. Outdoor work attire is suggested. Coffee, water, snacks and a pizza lunch will be provided.

For information or to request a reasonable accommodation, call 743.6329 or email [email protected]

As a trusted resource for over 100 years, University of Maine Cooperative Extension has supported UMaine’s land and sea grant public education role by conducting community-driven, research-based programs in every Maine county.

UMaine Extension helps support, sustain and grow the food-based economy. It is the only entity in Maine that touches every aspect of the Maine food system, where policy, research, production, processing, commerce, nutrition, and food security and safety are integral and interrelated. UMaine Extension also conducts the most successful out-of-school youth educational program in Maine through 4-H.

