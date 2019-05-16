police log

Booking
Lewiston
- Clarissa Tobey, 28, of 145 Park St., on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order, 5:45 p.m. Thursday, at that address.
- Thomas Conrad, 29, of 88 Shawmut St., on a charge of stalking and on a probation hold, 2:02 p.m. Thursday, at 35 Wood St.
Auburn
- Tiffany Morin, 30, of Lisbon, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 3 p.m. Thursday, on Park Street.
Androscoggin County
- Jamie Carnieloo, 41, of Litchfield, arrested by Sabattus police on charges of driving while under the influence of drugs and driving to endanger, 6:14 p.m. Wednesday, on Pleasant Hill Road.
- Scoty Catlin, 31, of Oak Hill Road, Wales, arrested by Maine State Police on charges of domestic assault and terrorizing with a firearm, 9:30 a.m. Thursday, in Litchfield.
- Kyle Murphy, 32, of 72 Gore Road, Oxford, arrested by Oxford police on a charge of violating probation, 9:04 p.m. Wednesday, at the Oxford County Jail.
Accidents
Auburn
- An SUV driven by Michael R. Coulombe, 55, of Auburn, was damaged by a section of fencing that fell off an SUV driven by Peter S. Starostecki, 41, of Steep Falls, at 4:34 p.m. May 11 on Mount Auburn Avenue. Damage to Coulombe’s 2016 Kia was listed as functional.
- Vehicles driven by Elizabeth Nuzzo, 53, of Auburn, and Ashlee McCrillis, 31, of Auburn, collided at 5:42 p.m. Monday at Fairview and Marshall avenues. Nuzzo’s 2011 Kia was towed. Damage to the 2006 Chevrolet, driven by McCrillis and owned by Michelle Miller, of Auburn, was listed as functional.
- Vehicles driven by Savannah Gertsch, 20, of Auburn, and Marcia S. Mullen, 68, of Poland Spring, collided at 2:16 p.m. Tuesday at Stevens Mill and Hotel roads. Both vehicles, Gertsch’s 2005 Chevrolet and Mullen’s 2015 Jeep, were towed.
