Spruce Mountain High School in Jay hosted a banquet on March 27 to recognize seniors who will graduate with Latin Honors. Students, parents, faculty, school board members and the superintendent were invited. Sitting in the front row, from left, are Harmony Castonguay, Natalie Luce, Calley Baker, Destiny Daigle, Emily White, Haley Turcotte, Moreland Brochu, Lilly Towers, Hannah Maurais and Paige Hutton; standing in back are Orion Schwab, Jonathan Brenner, Zakary Toothaker, Brett Hunt, Cody York, Hunter Quirrion, Max Dayson, Carson Gross, Max Ouellette and Kayle Stewart.
< Previous
Next >
Latest Articles
-
Sun Spots
-
Community Sports
-
Connections
-
Connections
-
Connections
Here at Sun Media Group we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use.