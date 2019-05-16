DEAR SUN SPOTS: My very good friend is turning 97 years young on June 9 and I would love to have her swarmed with birthday cards. We are residents of Clover Manor. If you are interested in making this sweet woman happy, please send cards to: Pauline Cloombs, Clover Manor, 30 Dublin, 440 Minot Ave., Auburn, ME 04210

ANSWER: That’s so sweet! Let’s do it, readers!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The 2019 Moxie Festival the weekend of July 12 will be here before we know it! The Moxie Goes Artsy committee members are very excited to have Sylvain Leduc, an internationally acclaimed Elvis tribute artist, performing during Friday night’s block party. He’s fantastic! Find out more about him here: http://sylvainleducelvis.com/en/.

To add to the performance’s wow factor, committee members would love to borrow Elvis memorabilia such as velvet Elvis art, tapestries, rugs, etc. from the community. Come on, Hound Dogs, let’s get all shook up!

For more information, please email [email protected] or call me at 353-2616 to make arrangements!

— Julie-Ann, Duchess of Moxie, Lisbon

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Time again for the Sumner Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary’s annual yard/bake sale. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 1 at the Sumner Fire Department on Main Street.

We’re looking for donations and gently used furniture will be accepted. We cannot accept CRT monitors or CRT TVs.

Baked goods made by Auxiliary members will be for sale, and I can say, we have some excellent bakers on hand! Steamed hot dogs, coffee and cold beverages will also be available for purchase.

Baskets with various themes will be raffled. All proceeds will benefit the Sumner Volunteer Fire Department. Come on out and take a look, have some snacks, purchase raffle tickets and enjoy the day.

We also need helpers willing to take away the leftover yard sale items, free of charge. Contact Gail at 674-5522 or Charlotte at 577-4271 if you need more information regarding donations or are willing to take leftovers away after the sale.

— Charlotte, Sumner

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Literacy Volunteers-Androscoggin has many people waiting for a one-on-one tutor to help them with their education. If you are age 21 or older, have at least a 12th-grade reading level, are patient, organized, and a good listener, you can be a Literacy Volunteers tutor. Our next tutor training workshop is June 13 and 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the University of Southern Maine’s Lewiston-Auburn College. Registration is required. For information call 753-6658 or email [email protected]. Details can also be found on our website at Literacy Volunteers-Androscoggin | Home.

— Tahlia, director of Literacy Volunteers-Androscoggin, Lewiston

ANSWER: I can vouch for the fact that this is a rewarding opportunity and very much needed in Sun Spots Land. Please give it some serious thought and contact Tahlia.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Great Falls Model Railroad Club has one 8-foot conference table and 19 stackable chairs with cloth seats that we would love to give to another nonprofit. If interested, please call me at 576-3788. I do have pictures, so if you want to see them, please email me at [email protected]

— Terry, Auburn

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

