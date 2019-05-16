AREA — The 2019 softball season has started out well Friday, May 10, for the Lady Vikings. A current 10 win and 0 loss record sets up an epic showdown this Friday at home with the equally undefeated Class A North rival Skowhegan.

Both teams will enter Friday with a perfect record, outscoring their opponents by almost 150 runs to 10. Both feature ace pitchers, who in addition to playoff experience, have thrown multiple no-hitters this season. Both teams have outstanding hitting line-ups with speed and fundamental defense that keeps momentum swings in their favor.

You can look back a year ago, when Skowhegan defeated the Vikings 2-1 in Skowhegan late in the regular season, but the Lady Vikings extracted their revenge a few weeks later defeating Skowhegan 7-3 in the KVAC Class A North Championship game to make it to the State Championship.

“We’re looking forward to this match-up,” said Vikings head coach Cyndi Goddard.

“We will be able to tell a lot about how we match up against one of the best in KVAC North, which will help us prepare for the last half of the season and playoffs,” Goddard said.

“It will be interesting to see how they match up with us this year,” Goddard explained. “Both teams graduated four seniors, so that means there are a lot of returning players.”

The rising athletes may make a significant difference, both in this game and as the season comes down the stretch. Oxford Hills has had positive production from sophomore Kiara McLeod, whose centerfield defense and quick bat have been as solid as anyone’s in the state. Sophomores Kaytie Montelango and Olivia Gallan have been stellar at third and second base, and freshman Bella DeVivo has been an on-base machine while splitting time between the outfield and infield.

“I love our youth,” concluded Goddard. “We have a group of freshman and sophomores who are beginning to play as upperclassmen. That is a great spot to be.”

Friday’s game is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Don Gouin Athletic Complex.

