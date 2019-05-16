PARIS — Oxford Hills Technical School has announced it will send 11 students to compete in the SkillsUSA National Championships June 24-29 in Louisville, Kentucky.
The following students placed Gold in their respective state competition to advance to the national level in their technical fields.
• Promotional Bulletin Board: Lara Jensen, Joey Sprague and Culiandra Nero.
• Collision Damage Appraisal: Travis May.
• T-shirt Design: Emily Landsperg.
• Photography: Sage Croteau.
• 3D Visualization and Animation: Brian Williams and Dalton Cheever.
• Automobile Collision Repair Technology: Kobe Bernard.
• Digital Cinema Production: Meredith Mathieu and Megan Mitchell.
Ongoing fundraising efforts to support these champions include a yard sale on Saturday, May 11, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the OHTS parking lot near the tennis courts. Sellable donations are welcome.
June prize calendars – with a top prize value of $350 split cord of wood donated by Wilson Excavation – are available for $10 each. Cash donations or sponsorships can be made to OHTS SkillsUSA.
