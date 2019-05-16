BETHEL — Anyone looking to get outdoors for some exercise this summer may be in luck. The Mahoosuc Pathways (MPW) Summer Trail Series is kicking off its third year of runs/walks, with the first starting Monday, June 3, at 5:30 p.m. at the Bethel Inn. People interested in participating should plan to meet in front of the pool at the Bethel Inn, where the walk/run will begin.

The trail series will run every Monday from June 3 to Sept. 30.

Walkers and runners of all abilities are welcome to join. There are options of 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer loops. MPW Project Manager Sarah Weafer said runners and walkers can go at whatever pace is comfortable for them.

Each participant is given a bib, so Weafer can track their times. She posts the results on Facebook and RaceSplitter, but says many people just go to get outside.

“Some people really love to see there times and others just want to get a workout and get outside,” Weafer said. “A common goal on the trails is to bring people together.”

After people are finished, they can bring their bibs inside to the Millbrook Tavern and get $2 off their first beer.

Weafer said the walks usually draw a good mix of locals and tourists.

“It’s just a fun, friendly get-together,” Weafer said. “Some people like to do the same course every time and try to best their time and some people like the fact that there are other people so that they can have somebody to push them.”

For adults, a $5 donation per run/walk or $30 for the season is suggested. Much of the donations go toward trail maintenance and building and it also allows them to offer children 17 and under in the SAD 44 district to join for free.

If people do at least six events, they are eligible for the raffle prizes at the end of the year. At the end of the September, Weafer said, there is usually an end-of-season celebration.

