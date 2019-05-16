To the Editor:

My husband and I moved to Otisfield in 1979. It did not take us long to realize that we had moved to a town where family, friends and community mattered – exactly what we were looking for.

This community spirit was on full display last Saturday with well over 50 enthusiastic and hardworking volunteers who participated in our roadside clean-up. The clean-up was a joint effort of the Otisfield Conservation Committee, the Spurrs Corner Church, Town Selectmen, and Town employees. In addition, the members of the Otisfield Social Outreach Committee (Community Lunch Group) fed us a great lunch after we finished the clean-up. We were tired and hungry and we greatly appreciated your hospitality.

We hope that all townspeople remember that both the Otisfield Transfer Station and Casco Bulky Waste have helpful and welcoming staff, and that is where our trash is meant to end up – not on the side of our roads or in our streams, brooks, ponds and lakes.

My heartfelt gratitude to you all.

Maureen Mooney-Howard

Otisfield Conservation Committee

Otisfield

