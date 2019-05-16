RSU 10 Elementary

Thursday, May 16 – Penne pasta with school-made meat sauce and whole grain breadstick, or wow butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick and crackers, steamed seasoned peas, watermelon and milk.

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza and Mandarin oranges.

Friday, May 17 – Ham and cheese Italian sandwich on a whole grain roll, or tuna sandwich on a whole grain roll, sweet potato waffle fries, seasoned green beans, diced peaches and milk.

Breakfast: Cook’s choice breakfast and banana.

Monday, May 20 – Hot dog in a roll, or yogurt, hardboiled egg, bagel and cream cheese and sun chips, crunch slaw, raw veggie medley, fresh fruit and milk.

Breakfast: Whole grain bagel with cream cheese, yogurt and pears.

Tuesday, May 21 – Brunch with pancakes, ham slices and oven roasted potatoes, or wowbutter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick, applesauce, juice choices and milk.

Breakfast: Blueberry muffin with cheese sticks and peaches.

Wednesday, May 22 – Flatbread with marinara, pepperoni and shredded cheese, baby carrots and cuke slices, or wow butter and jelly sandwich and cheese stick, goldfish graham crackers, baked apple slices and milk.

Breakfast: Egg and cheese wrap, choice of salsa dip cup and mixed fruit.

Thursday, May 23 – Cheeseburger on a whole grain roll or chicken patty on a bun, curly spicy fries (new), garbanzo bean salad, lettuce and tomato, mixed fruit and milk

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza and citrus choices

Friday, May 24 – School-made nachos and shredded cheese, or wow butter and jelly sandwich and cheese stick, seasoned corn, salsa, yogurt and blueberries and milk.

Breakfast: Yogurt berry cup and English muffin.

RSU 10 Secondary

Thursday, May 16 – Penne pasta with school-made meat sauce and whole grain breadstick, steamed seasoned peas, watermelon and milk.

Friday, May 17 – Italian sandwich on a whole grain roll, sweet potato waffle fries, seasoned green beans, diced peaches and milk.

Monday, May 20 – Make your own rice bar, sun chips, crunchy slaw, raw veggie medley, fresh fruit and milk.

Tuesday, May 21 – Brunch choices with pancakes, ham slices, oven roasted potatoes, applesauce, juice choices and milk.

Wednesday, May 22 – Asian noodle bowl, baby carrots, cuke slices, Asian salad, baked fruit choices and milk.

Thursday, May 23 – Make your own burger bar with oven roasted potato choices, garbanzo bean salad, lettuce and tomatoes, mixed fruit and milk.

Friday, May 24 – School-made nachos and shredded cheese, seasoned corn, salsa, yogurt and blueberries and milk.

Available Daily: Pizza choices, hot sandwich choices, cold sandwich special of the day, entree salads, parfaits or smoothies and Smart snacks.

RSU 16 Elementary

Thursday, May 16 – Mac and cheese, or yogurt parfait pack with cheese stick and teddy grahams.

Friday May 17 – Pepperoni or cheese pizza.

Monday, May 20 – Cheeseburger with fries, or deep dish pizza.

Tuesday, May 21 – Chicken nuggets, or yogurt parfait pack with cheese stick and animal crackers.

Wednesday, May 22 – Nachos with cheese and meat, or pretzel with cheese stick.

Thursday, May 23 – Pasta with meat sauce and garlic bread stick, or fish sandwich.

Friday May 24 – Cheese pizza, or hot dog with roll.

Available daily: Fresh fruit and vegetable bar; wowbutter and jelly; skim, 1% and nonfat chocolate milk; 100% fruit juice; and wowbutter and jelly as choice Number 3.

RSU 16 Secondary

Thursday, May 16 – BBQ pulled pork on flatbread, or Bosco sticks or chicken nuggets.

Friday May 17 – Pizza choices or hot dog with roll or fish sandwich.

Monday, May 20 – Cream of broccoli soup with garlic stick, or hamburger/cheeseburger, or BBQ rib sandwich.

Tuesday, May 21 – Meatball sub, or deep dish pizza, or chicken nuggets.

Wednesday, May 22 – Nachos with cheese and meat, or quesadillas, or pretzel with cheese sauce.

Thursday, May 23 – Pasta with your choice of sauce (meat, marinara or cheese), or chicken patty sandwich, or fish sandwich.

Friday May 24 – Pizza choices, or hot dog with roll, or mini corn dogs.

Available daily: Sandwich bar with sandwiches made to order, fresh fruit and salad bar with apples, bananas, kiwi, oranges and more, pasta salad, fresh veggies, yogurt parfaits with vanilla yogurt, blueberries, strawberries and granola, your favorite spud with spiral, wedge, tot or fries and milk and juices

SAD 17

Thursday, May 16 – Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, parmesan cauliflower, assorted fresh fruit, salad bar and milk variety.

Breakfast: Yoplait Trix raspberry rainbow yogurt, giant goldfish cinnamon graham, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit and milk variety.

Friday, May 17 – The Max round 5-inch pizza, lemon zest broccoli, assorted fresh fruit and milk variety.

Breakfast: Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit and milk variety.

Monday, May 20 – Chicken tenders, baked beans, salad bar, assorted fresh fruit and milk variety.

Breakfast: Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit and milk variety.

Tuesday, May 21 – Beef taco meal with tortilla rounds, salsa, assorted fresh fruit, salad bar and milk variety.

Breakfast: Chocolate chip muffin, assorted fresh fruit or assorted fruit juice and milk variety.

Wednesday, May 22 – Chef salad with hardboiled egg and diced ham, whole grain wrap tortilla, assorted fresh fruit, salad bar and milk variety.

Breakfast: Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit and milk variety.

Thursday, May 23 – Macaroni and cheese, peas, whole grain dinner roll, assorted fresh fruit, salad bar and milk variety.

Breakfast: Apple oatmeal bar, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit and milk variety.

Friday, May 24 – Sunbutter and jelly sandwich, marinated cucumbers, pretzels, assorted fresh fruit, salad bar and milk variety.

Breakfast: Cereal variety, graham crackers, assorted fruit juice or assorted fresh fruit and milk variety.

Milk choices and fruit choices available with breakfast and lunch.

SAD 44 Elementary

Thursday, May 16 – Penne pasta with school-made meat sauce and whole grain breadstick, or wow butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick and crackers, steamed seasoned peas, watermelon and milk.

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza and Mandarin oranges.

Friday, May 17 – Ham and cheese Italian sandwich on a whole grain roll, or tuna sandwich on a whole grain roll, sweet potato waffle fries, seasoned green beans, diced peaches and milk.

Breakfast: Cook’s choice breakfast and banana.

Monday, May 20 – Hot dog in a roll, or yogurt, hard boiled egg, bagel and cream cheese and sun chips, crunch slaw, raw veggie medley, fresh fruit and milk.

Breakfast: Whole grain bagel with cream cheese, yogurt and pears.

Tuesday, May 21 – Brunch with pancakes, ham slices and oven roasted potatoes, or wowbutter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick, applesauce, juice choices and milk.

Breakfast: Blueberry muffin with cheese sticks and peaches.

Wednesday, May 22 – Flatbread with marinara, pepperoni and shredded cheese, baby carrots and cuke slices, or wow butter and jelly sandwich and cheese stick, goldfish graham crackers, baked apple slices and milk.

Breakfast: Egg and cheese wrap, choice of salsa dip cup and mixed fruit.

Thursday, May 23 – Cheeseburger on a whole grain roll, or chicken patty on a bun, curly spicy fries (new), garbanzo bean salad, lettuce and tomato, mixed fruit and milk.

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza and citrus choices.

Friday, May 24– School-made nachos and shredded cheese, or wow butter and jelly sandwich and cheese stick, seasoned corn, salsa, yogurt and blueberries and milk.

Breakfast: Yogurt berry cup and English muffin.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: