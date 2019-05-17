Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust, the Rangeley Public Library and the Maine Forestry Museum are partnering on a summer long series called Stories and S’mores for families with children aged 4-6 at no cost.

Families are invited to the Maine Forestry Museum the second Saturday of June, July and August at 5 PM. Participants will walk the MFM trails, stopping to listen to narrated stories with nature themes along the way. The stories have been selected by the Rangeley Public Library and volunteers from RPL and RLHT will read aloud. The walks are appropriate for all ages but book themes will be directed toward a younger audience.

The walk will conclude at the Northern Forest Canoe Trail Lean-To on the property which boasts a fire pit and privy. “Once there, children and their parents will be encouraged to think outside the traditional s’mores and get creative!” said Amanda Laliberte, Program Manager for RLHT. “We have some great ideas that will reinvigorate your love of an old favorite.”

About Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust

The Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust maintains traditional public access and uses of over 14000 acres of conservation land for recreation, education, and scientific study. They operate EcoVenture Youth Camp, Headwaters Lake Protection Program, and offer remote and traditional camping through Cupsuptic Lake Park & Campground.

