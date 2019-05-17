WEST PARIS — May 26 will be Music Sunday with Jim Burke at the First Universalist Church of West Paris. The theme is “Bridges over Troubled Waters.” The congregation will investigate the building of metaphorical bridges in human relationships, whether they are individual connections, family connections, tribal connections or international connections.

Many know Burke from his teaching years at the Agnes Gray Elementary School or maybe as the organist at the First Universalist Church for many years. The congregation will welcome him back to lead Music Sunday at 9 a.m. at the church, 208 Main St. Music Sunday is a blend of music and readings. All are welcome. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the service.

For more information about the church and services, contact Marta Clements, 207-674-2143, [email protected], or Bob Clifford, 207-674-3442, [email protected] To learn more about Unitarian Universalist Association of Congregations, visit http://www.uua.org/.

