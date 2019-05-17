View of Rangeley Lake from Town Park on May 11th, 2019, this year’s official ICE OUT date.

 

As is custom the The Rangeley Highlander held an ICE OUT contest. This year Warden Patrick Egan officially declared ice out on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 9:55 am.

Thank you to all of those who submitted their entries via email, snail mail, dropping off in person at the office, or Facebook!

Congratulations to the following winners:

1st place winner of $100 gift certificate to area business of their choice- Sarah Cahan of Dover, MA with her guess of May 11th at 10:45am.

2nd place winner of 1 year Rangeley Highlander subscription- Susan Tourtillotte of Rangeley, ME with her guess of May 11th at 5:00pm.

3rd place winner of 1 year Highlander subscription- Michael Asbas of Alfred, ME with his guess of May 10th at 3:20pm.

Have a great SPRING everyone!

