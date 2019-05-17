As is custom the The Rangeley Highlander held an ICE OUT contest. This year Warden Patrick Egan officially declared ice out on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 9:55 am.

Thank you to all of those who submitted their entries via email, snail mail, dropping off in person at the office, or Facebook!

Congratulations to the following winners:

1st place winner of $100 gift certificate to area business of their choice- Sarah Cahan of Dover, MA with her guess of May 11th at 10:45am.

2nd place winner of 1 year Rangeley Highlander subscription- Susan Tourtillotte of Rangeley, ME with her guess of May 11th at 5:00pm.

3rd place winner of 1 year Highlander subscription- Michael Asbas of Alfred, ME with his guess of May 10th at 3:20pm.

Have a great SPRING everyone!

