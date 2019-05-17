For years eigth grade students from Rangeley Lakes Regional School have been raising money for their school trips by helping Sunrise View Farm setting up their plant nursery .
The students did an outstanding job working as a team. Brian and Priscilla St. Louis are grateful for their help.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
News
Girls get hands on trades at Auburn school
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Saving “Salter” Brook Trout
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Eighth graders fundraiser for class trip
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Previous Rangeley Lake Ice Out dates
-
Maine
Psychiatric patient who killed father allowed to move into Augusta group home