For years eigth grade students from Rangeley Lakes Regional School have been raising money for their school trips by helping Sunrise View Farm setting up their plant nursery .

Eigth graders Amelia Stokes, Elizabeth Robare helping at Sunrise View Farm.

 

The students did an outstanding job working as a team. Brian and Priscilla St. Louis are grateful for their help.

Pictured here Isabell Whittier, Daxxtyn Williams, Logan Belt, Amelia Stokes, and Elizabeth Robare.

 

 

