Tuesday (NOT Monday this month), May 28: Farmington Historical Society Meeting, 6 p.m. Pot Luck, North Church, 118 High St. Farmington. Short meeting to follow. Program: John Mosher from Maine Historic Preservation will speak about the archaeological dig in Strong. Everyone welcome.
