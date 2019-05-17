FARMINGTON — Franklin Memorial Hospital announces it received a B rank for the spring Leapfrog Safety Grade survey.

Leapfrog is a Washington, D.C.-based organization aiming to improve health care quality and safety in hospitals.

Franklin Memorial Hospital also received a B in the fall Leapfrog Safety Grade survey, due to the heightened criteria for Computer Physician Order Entry testing. The CPOE test was designed by medication safety experts and researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the University of Utah to test the ability of inpatient CPOE systems to alert prescribers to common, serious medication errors.

On March 2, Franklin Memorial Hospital went live with a new shared electronic medical record system called EPIC. EPIC is used by a majority of U.S. News and World Report’s top-ranked hospitals who are working every day to improve patient care, and innovate health care delivery.

“EPIC meets the safety requirements of the CPOE testing and we are looking forward to our next score in the fall when we expect to achieve an A in the Leapfrog Safety Grade survey,” said Trudy Iams, MP, BSN, RN, Franklin Memorial Hospital director of quality.

