A former Falmouth Elementary School teacher is suing the school department over allegations that she was discriminated against and fired for taking breaks to pump breast milk after she returned from maternity leave.

In a lawsuit filed May 10 in U.S. District Court, Shana Swenson of Portland alleges she was unlawfully terminated from her job as a Response to Intervention teacher after enduring months of discrimination from coworkers over her need to take three breaks a day to pump milk or breastfeed her son.

The lawsuit says Falmouth schools violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, the Pregnancy Discrimination Act, the Maine Human Rights Act, the Fair Labor Standards Act and the Family and Medical Leave Act.

Melissa Hewey, an attorney from Drummond Woodsum who represents Falmouth Public Schools, could not immediately be reached for comment Friday morning. A response to the complaint has not yet been filed with the court.

Swenson went on maternity leave in January 2017 and returned to work in August. Before she returned to work, Swenson told school principal Gloria Noyes that she would need to take three breaks during the day to pump milk or breast feed her son, who was being cared for at a day care program at the school, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that shortly after Swenson returned to work, Noyes approached her and asked if she could reduce the number of times Swenson needed to express milk during the work day from three to two, and to take those breaks during her lunch and planning time.

Swenson told Noyes that she needed to take three breaks to pump or nurse to properly feed her child and avoid health complications related to breast feeding, including clogged ducts and mastitis, according to the lawsuit.

Not long after Swenson returned from maternity leave and began taking nursing breaks, she was “subjected to extreme animosity and hostility by some of the educational technicians she worked with regarding her choice to breastfeed and/or her need to take at least three breaks throughout the work day in order to express her milk,” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit says Swenson broke down in tears and underwent stress-related physical symptoms due to the hostile work environment created by coworkers who repeatedly commented on her decision to breast feed. Two months after returning from maternity leave, Swenson received her first negative evaluation during her three years at the school, according to the lawsuit.

In May 2018, Swenson was notified that her contract with the school department would not be renewed.

The lawsuit asks the court to order Falmouth Public Schools to promulgate an effective policy to stop similar discrimination, compensate Swenson for the pay and benefits she would have received, and award damages and legal fees.

This story will be updated.

