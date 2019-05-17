AUBURN — Jamie Caouette of The Store Next Door Project will speak to the Auburn-Lewiston Rotary Breakfast Club at a meeting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, at the Auburn United Methodist Church, 439 Park Ave.

The Store Next Door Project provides basic tangible goods, academic support, emotional support and service referrals for students in all grades living with Lewiston.

Caouette provides ongoing support and expertise to homeless youth and parenting students by helping them find needed resources. For those with no insurance, Caouette can assist them with getting insurance and other essential supports to help improve their overall well being. She has been a case manager for almost 10 years and is passionate in helping youth.

Caouette often can be found at public speaking engagements sharing her knowledge of homeless youth needs, programs and services. She is a volunteer on the Parenting Teen Advisory Board and the Human Trafficking Collaborative.

Cost for breakfast is $10.

