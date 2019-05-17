LEWISTON — Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend? Great family fun is happening at The Public Theatre at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19, when the Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers perform their award-winning show, “The Legend of the Banana Kid.”

Little Chucky heads to the Wild West to outwit outlaws in this cowboy adventure. With a fistful of bananas, Chucky rides into town on his trusty goat for a showdown with Big Bad Bart and his gang of bandits.

“The Legend of the Banana Kid” features 20 hand-crafted glove, mouth and rod puppets, and a slew of flying and twirling Styrofoam bananas. Almost an hour in length, the show is perfect for children age 4 and up.

Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers is a puppetry troupe based in Bar Harbor and is comprised of three siblings. Founded in 2000, Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers have received three citations of excellence from UNIMA-USA, the highest national award for puppetry.

Tickets for “The Legend of the Banana Kid” are $5 for anyone ages 4 to 18, and $10 for adults. For tickets, call 207-782-3200 or visit www.thepublictheatre.org.

