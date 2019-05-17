MONDAY, May 20
AUBURN — City Council workshop and meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall. Workshop agenda includes an executive session and discussion on streetlights and the upper Barker hydro study. Meeting includes first reading and public hearing on the city’s comprehensive marijuana ordinance.
LEWISTON — Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m. in the administrator’s conference room at City Hall.
LEWISTON — School Committee workshop and meeting, 6 p.m. at the Dingley Building.
TUESDAY, May 21
AUBURN — Auburn Public Library board of trustees, 7:30 a.m. at the library at 49 Spring St.
AUBURN — Auburn Sewer Disctrict trustees, 4 p.m. at 268 Court St.
AUBURN — Conservation Commission, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.
LEWISTON — City Council workshop and meeting, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall.
WEDNESDAY, May 22
AUBURN — Auburn Water Disctrict trustees, 4 p.m. at 268 Court St.
LEWISTON — Lewiston-Auburn Complete Streets Committee, 6 p.m. in the administrator’s conference room at City Hall.
