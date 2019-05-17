Mainely Improv—On the Spot Comedy will feature a performance at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Lava Lounge, 34 Court St., Auburn. Doors open at 6. This performance features the Lava Lounge Improv Ladies, including performers Julie Poulin, Amanda Kinsey and Kathleen Nation, and Dawn Hartill. Pictured, appearing in a recent performance are CarlaRose Dubois, left, and Dawn Hartill. Tickets are $10 at the door.

Read or Post Comments
filed under:
auburn maine, comedy
Related Stories
Latest Articles