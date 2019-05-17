LEWISTON — The Lewiston Senior Citizens membership meeting was held on May 6 at the Lewiston Armory. After lunch Nancy Whittier from Shapiro Hearing Aid Center explained why individuals may be experiencing hearing difficulties. She said everyone’s hearing loss and listening needs are different.

An ice cream social was held after her presentation. Following the social and meeting, members played pass the buck and bingo.

Seats are available on summer and fall trips. Those going do not have to be members. Everyone is welcome.

Upcoming trips are as follows:

Ark Encounter and Creation Museum: June 23 to 29, including six nights lodging and 10 meals. Price is $729 pp double occupancy.

Wine Trip to Dragonfly Winery: June 19; price, $45 pp.

Isle of Shoals and Portsmouth Harbor Cruise: July 9; price, $83 pp.

Foster’s Downeast Clambake: Aug. 23; price, $72 pp.

Atlantic City, Cape May and Philadelphia: Sept. 9 to 13; four nights lodging and eight meals; price, $585 pp double occupancy.

“Kinky Boots,” Ogunquit Playhouse: Oct. 16; price, $82 pp.

Vermont Foliage Trip: Oct. 21 to 25; four nights lodging and eight meals; price, $725 pp double occupancy.

Annual Boston Christmas Festival: Nov. 10; price, $55 pp.

Christmas Trip to White Mountains Hotel and Resort: Dec. 8 and 9; one night lodging, two shows and three meals; price, $289 pp double occupancy.

For more information on the trips, contact Claire Bilodeau, 207-784-0302, or Cindy Boyd, 207-345-9569.

