SALEM TOWNSHIP — The top ten seniors of the Mt. Abram High School graduating Class of 2019 were recently named by administrators.

Benjamin Butterfield, son of Sheila and Robert Butterfield, will attend Maine Maritime Academy, Castine. He will pursue a degree in marine systems engineering.

Alice Cockerham, daughter of Jim and Brenna Cockerham, will pursue a government degree at Bates College, Lewiston.

Hailey Fenwick, daughter of Andrea and Tellis Fenwick, will attend Wheaton College, Norton, Massachusetts. She will study pre-med biology.

Isaiah Finn, son of Timothy and Amie Finn, will enter the workforce.

Kiley Holt, daughter of Dan and Jeannette Holt, will pursue a nursing degree at the University of Maine at Augusta.

Ashley LaGross, daughter of Melissa Deviller & Patrick LaGross, will study psychology at the University of Maine at Farmington.

Alana Mahar, daughter of Jacquelina Lacasse & Jeremy Mahar, will attend the University of Maine at Farmington. She will pursue an elementary education degree.

Summer Ross, daughter of Kirby and Melonie Ross, will pursue an environmental science degree at the University of Maine at Farmington.

Serena Sitz, daughter of Steve Sitz, will attend the University of Maine at Orono. She will pursue a degree in art education.

Jocelyn Stevens, daughter of Leah and Scott Stevens, will attend the University of Maine at Farmington. She will pursue degrees in outdoor management and business administration.

Graduation will take place Friday, June 7 at 7 p.m. at the high school, 1513 Salem Rd.

