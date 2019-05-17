LEWISTON – Rita G. Chenard, 95, of Lewiston died peacefully at her own home on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born in Lewiston, March 1, 1924, the daughter of Adelard and Amanda Sirois Beaulieu.

Rita was raised and educated in Lewiston and was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Church. She worked several years for W.T. Grant of Lewiston until it closed. She then worked as a chambermaid at Bates College until her retirement. After retirement she worked part time at St. Patrick’s rectory. She enjoyed camping, bingo, family gatherings and visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her last smile came when her grandson, Greg, visited her in the hospital and said “hi Memere, this is Greg,” “I love you”.

Rita is survived by her sons, Gerry Chenard and companion, Donna Morin of Greene, Michael Chenard of Lewiston; a special niece, Denise Foss and husband, Brian of West Minot; her grandson, Greg Chenard of Greene, granddaughter, Lynn Kazakis and husband, Nick of St. Augustine, Fla.; and her three great-grandchildren, Kaiden, Kale and Camden of St. Augustine, Fla.

Rita was predeceased by her husband, Roger Chenard whom she married Sept. 17, 1949; her son, Paul B. Chenard of Kissimmee, Fla.; and two brothers and seven sisters.

The family would like to thank Dr. Edwin Tan, Kindred At Home, D’Youville Rehab, FirstLight Home Care, Ann from Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice. Rita’s “family” at Loaves and Fishes Super Bingo and a special thank you to Krystal Lee for her exceptional care and companionship.

At Rita’s request, there will be no visiting hours or services. The family will have a celebration of life gathering in the future.

