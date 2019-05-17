GREENE – Sandra “Sandi” Gail Ames passed away in her home in Greene at the age of 61 on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, after a long courageous and hard-fought battle with Type 1 diabetes.

She was born on Sept. 16, 1957, daughter of Claudette Bailey-Tremblay and Paul Bailey Sr. She was born in Lewiston and lived in Maine her entire life having graduated from Edward Little High School in 1975. She held various jobs, started and operated her own ceramics studio and sold home interior products; she even did interior design for family and friends.

She enjoyed making handmade crafts and could hold long conversations with friends and family over the phone. She was a stay-at-home mom who collected Boyd’s Bears and had a special eye for decorating her home.

She had an incredible bond with her dogs which she affectionately called “her babies”. She had an endearing smile and unique sense of humor. She once put shaving cream in homemade whoopie pies along with salted coffee as a gag to her father!

She is preceded in death by her father, Paul Bailey and leaves behind her mother, Claudette Bailey-Tremblay; her brothers, Sonny Bailey, Chip Bailey and Gary Bailey; her devoted husband, Gerry Farris; loving daughter, Sarah Pednault, son-in-law, Michael Pednault; grandson Alexander Pednault; step-son, Shane Farris; and her three dogs, Marty, Hitachi and Sabina; along with many caring aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com .

Funeral services honoring Sandra’s life will be celebrated on Saturday, May 18, at 5 p.m. at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday from 3-5 p.m. prior to the service at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston, 784-4023.

The family is asking that donations be made to animal rescue organizations and to the American Diabetes Association in honor of Sandi.

