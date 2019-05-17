PHILLIPS — Two eighth grade basketball players are about to be stars on national television, thanks to their pep rally antics caught on video.

Back in February, Phillips Elementary School held a pep rally to send the Phillips Raiders to the Northern Franklin County League championship game against the Strong Indians. Part of the festivities included a laughable cheer routine by two team members, Dylan Thorne and Spencer Fortenbacker. The boys, decked out in cheerleader uniforms, attempted a few acrobatic jumps. While they may be pros at getting air on the basketball court, the athletes lacked the grace needed to pull off the cheer routine. Thorne floundered slightly as he landed but Forstenbacker stumbled, wobbled and then toppled over, much to the delight of the audience.

Luckily, Fortenbacker’s mother, Cheryle Phillips recorded the routine. The recording was submitted to America’s Funniest Home Videos for consideration. In April, AFHV producers contacted the boys and their parents to let them know their video made the cut.

“One of our teachers lets us watch America’s Funniest Home Videos on early release days,” said Thorne. “It is exciting to be on TV and it’s going to be cool to watch it in school with my friends.”

Fortenbacker said he was hesitantly looking forward to being a national star. “It’s going to be kind of cool and kind of scary at the same time.”

The clip is scheduled to appear during the Sunday, May 19 episode, which will air on WMTW Channel 8 at 7 p.m.

