A brief appearance by the sun provides Chuck Johns with a dramatic backdrop Friday morning as he photographs a dory moored off Willard Beach in South Portland. The sun has been an infrequent visitor to the state in recent weeks. Another round of rain showers are expected to move in later in the day. AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

A mackerel sky is colored by the first rays of sunlight Friday as Chuck Johns photographs a dory moored off Willard Beach in South Portland. The color was fleeting as rain clouds moved in shortly after sunrise. New England, like much of the country, continues to experience wetter-than-usual weather. AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
weather
Related Stories
Latest Articles