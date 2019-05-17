Chick Hill Pollution Control Facility

Please take notice that the Town of Rangeley, Maine through the Chick Hill Pollution Control Facility(C.H.P.C.F.) Located at 231 Frenchies Way, Rangeley, Maine 04970. The Facility telephone number is (207) 864-3542, cell number is (207) 670-5165 and e-mail address is [email protected]

Is intending to file an application with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) on June 12, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of 38 M.R.S.A., 1301 et. Seq. and 06-096 CMR Chapter 420.

The application is for the re-licensing of an existing Septic Tank Sludge Disposal Site, and a screening site.

Location of the Septic Sludge disposal site is two miles in on Frenchies Way. There are two locked gates, which prevents unauthorized vehicle traffic. The site has clearly marked 24” square reflective signs. Location of the Screening site is at the western end of the Septic site. The Septic and Screening site is completely circled by dirt roads and has piezometers and monitoring wells.

The Sites are owned by the Town of Rangeley, Maine and operated by the staff of the Chick Hill Pollution Control Facility.

According to Department regulations, interested parties must be publicly notified, written comments invited, and if justified, an opportunity for public hearing given. A written request for a public hearing, or that the Board of Environmental Protection assume jurisdiction of the application, must be received by the Department no later than 20 days after the application is accepted by the Department as complete for processing.

The application and supporting documentation are available for review at the Bureau of Remediation and Waste Management (BRWM) at the appropriate DEP regional office during normal working hours. A copy of the application and supporting documentation may also be seen at the municipal office in Rangeley, Maine and at the Wastewater Treatment Plant at Chick Hill.

Send all correspondence to: Attn: James Pollock, Solid Waste Division, Maine DEP, Station #-17, Augusta, Maine 04333-0017 (207-287-7816) or 1-800-452-1942).

TAKE NOTICE: The Rangeley Sewer Commission will hold a public information meeting on this submittal. THE PUBLIC INFORMATION MEETING IS June 11, 2019, @5:00 PM, DURING THE REGULAR SCHEDULED SEWER COMMISSION MEETING, AT THE RANGELESEPTIC TANK SLUDGE DISPOSAL PROJECT

D.E.P. LICENSE RENEWAL

2019

Y TOWN OFFICE.

Call 864-3542 for details.

