Do you want to learn more about the trails in your community? Are you curious about the natural world that surrounds our town? Do you just want to get out and take a walk in the woods?

Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust invites you and your family to join in their new weekly “Walk the Woods” series this summer. This year the walk will occur every Wednesday evening throughout the summer.

Beginning May 29th RLHT will lead hour and a half walks on their conservation lands around Rangeley Lake. The walks will be open and free to the community, meeting at the Trailhead at 5:30 each week. More information is available at www.rlht.org/get-involoved/calendar, or on the RLHT’s Facebook page. Changes in scheduling due to unforeseen circumstances will posted to Facebook.

“Our community has over 14,000 acres 35 miles of trails for to explore. Open from dawn to dusk our 32 conservation areas are free for inspiration, fat biking, photography, birding, family outings and adventure,” said Program Manager, Amanda Laliberte. “Sometimes you just need a friend to take that first step with you. We hope residents and visitors will take this opportunity to explore new trails, and meet our neighbors.”

The walks are appropriate for all ages. Snacks, water, and a good attitude are all participants need.

About Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust

The Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust maintains traditional public access and uses of over 14000 acres of conservation land for recreation, education, and scientific study. They operate EcoVenture Youth Camp, Headwaters Lake Protection Program, and offer remote and traditional camping through Cupsuptic Lake Park & Campground.

< Previous

Next >